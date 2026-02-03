'Dhurandhar 2' teaser out! 'Post credit scene hi chala diya,' say netizens on Dhurandhar sequel's first look

'Dhurandhar 2' teaser released today: After the humongous box office success of the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller Dhurandhar, the makers released the teaser of its sequel — Dhurandhar The Revenge. The teaser of the film focused more on Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi and how he became a spy.

Moreover, the teaser features scenes depicting extreme violence, gore, explosions, and gunshots.

Soon after the teaser was released, fans were quick to share their reactions. The fans, however, were not happy as many claimed that the teaser is the same as the first film's post-credit scene.

"Post credit scene hee chala diya. Yeh kiya bakwas hein (sic)," a user said. "They scammed us. We have already seen this in post credit scene of 1st part (sic)," a second user wrote.

"Are bhai ye teaser to Dhurandhar film ek end meine hi release ho gaya tha," a third user said.

A fourth user commented, "Unpopular Opinion: The #DhurandharTheRevenge teaser is 90% the end-credits montage from Part 1. Aditya Dhar is definitely gatekeeping the best parts for the trailer!"

"It's rather long to be a teaser, but features nothing except Ranveer Singh? Weird. Was hoping to get an idea of the plot and all characters involved," yet another user commented.

Dhurandhar had a dream run at the ticket counters. During its box office run, the spy thriller made ₹836.95 crore in India and ₹1,303 crore worldwide.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 takes off from where the first part ended and focuses on the battle between Hamza and Major Iqbal, the ISI mastermind behind attacks on India.

Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor in significant roles.

Backed by Jio Studios, the film will release in 4 Indian languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam -- and is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. It will compete with Yash's Toxic and Adivi Sesh's Dacoit at the ticket counters.

Watch Dhurandhar 2 teaser here