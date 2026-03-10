Dhurandhar 2 tickets at ₹3,100 in Mumbai, shows for Ranveer Singh's film sold out

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 is all the rage among moviegoers and cinephiles alike, with tickets for paid previews selling like hot cakes despite extremely high prices. The paid previews for Dhurandhar: The Revenge are set for March 18 across select theatres, a day ahead of its full-fledged theatrical release on March 19.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ticket prices for the film's preview shows have gone up, with many multiplexes charging between ₹600 and ₹900, according to a report in Hindustan Times. In some territories, IMAX shows are priced at more than ₹1,000.

Luxury screens in Delhi and Mumbai are charging astronomical amounts for recliner seats. In Mumbai's Borivali, INOX Megaplex is charging ₹3,100 for recliner seats. Recliner seats in Delhi's PVR Select City Walk cost ₹2,400.

The average ticket price of the film's Hindi version is ₹418 and ₹759 for the DOLBY CINE format. Ticket prices are exorbitant for the dubbed versions as well, with Kannada (₹445) and Telugu (₹230) trending at higher rates than usual.

Due to the state government-mandated price cap, the average ticket price for the film's Tamil dub is much lower at ₹166.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the film's paid preview shows have seen a stellar advance booking so far in India. According to film trade portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has sold around 3 lakh tickets worth roughly ₹15.91 crore.

Maharashtra (₹5.43 crore), Delhi (₹4.1 crore), Karnataka (₹3.27 crore), Telangana (₹1.57 crore), and Tamil Nadu (₹1.21 crore) were among the top contributors to the film's great advance booking numbers in India.

Going by regions, the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai and Bengaluru were among the top contributors with bookings worth ₹4.1 crore, ₹3.84 crore, and ₹2.97 crore, respectively.

Following the massive success of the 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar, director Aditya Dhar returns with its high-stakes sequel, Dhurandhar 2.

Picking up the narrative threads after the demise of Rahman Dakait, the film follows an undercover operative deep into the heart of Karachi’s criminal world. The story revolves around the agent's high-risk mission to neutralise a terrorist cell spearheaded by the primary villain, Major Iqbal.

Advertisement

Joining lead star Ranveer Singh is a prominent ensemble featuring R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Fans can expect the film to hit global cinemas on March 19, strategically timed to celebrate the festival of Eid.