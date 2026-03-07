Dhurandhar 2 trailer released: 'Storm coming at the box office,' say netizens on trailer of Ranveer Singh's latest film

The trailer of Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge or Dhurandhar 2 was released on social media platforms by the film's makers. The trailer focuses on the transition of Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi into the undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari.

It also follows the violence that unfolded in Lyari after Rahman Dakait's demise. Besides this, it features multiple action sequences by Singh, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. Soon after the trailer came out, netizens were quick to share their reactions on X (previously Twitter).

A user wrote on X, "Dhurandhar 2 trailer doesn't reveal much. Really excited." "A storm is coming to the box office. Fire hai boss (sic)," a second user commented.

"Just watched the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 and honestly… it’s pure chaos in the best way possible. Hard-hitting action, dark intensity, and a vibe that screams revenge. If the trailer is this explosive, the movie might absolutely destroy the box office," a third user wrote.

"Peak trailer cut. First 2000cr loading," another user said.

Yet another user commented, "Dhurandhar 2 trailer is jaw-dropping & mind-blowing. Sure Shot…No Doubt. 2500Crs guaranteed."

A netizen commented, "That Punjabi song is the proof that they have still material left for music show and obviously, now we will see the real Ranveer Singh and his acting range. Powerful (sic)"

Dhurandhar was a smash-hit during its 11-week-long run at the box office. The film earned ₹1,005.85 crore in India and went on to make ₹1,305.35 crore globally.

Serving as the direct follow-up to the 2025 smash-hit spy thriller Dhurandhar, this Aditya Dhar directorial picks up in the aftermath of Rahman Dakait’s demise. The plot centres on a determined undercover operative who infiltrates the Karachi underworld to dismantle a dangerous extremist syndicate and hunt down the villainous Major Iqbal.

The high-stakes sequel features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a global theatrical premiere on March 19, timed to celebrate the Eid holiday.