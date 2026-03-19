Dhurandhar 2 Twitter review: 'Patriotism with swag,' say netizens on Ranveer Singh's spy thriller

Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, or Dhurandhar 2, is currently in theatres. As soon as the film's paid previews and first shows, celebrities and netizens could not wait to share their takes on the film.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, whose last film Pushpa 2 was a sleeper hit at the box office, wrote on X that the film "will make every patriot proud" as it has many clap-trapping moments. He also complimented Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan for their respective performances in the film.

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He further said, "@AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story… International swag! Jai Hind," Arjun wrote in his review.

Just Watched #Dhurandhar2⁰Patriotism with swag 🇮🇳

A film that will make every patriot proud 🇮🇳⁰Many clap-trapping moments 👏🏽

BLAST! 💥

Congratulations to the entire team.⁰Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors . Technical brilliance .



So proud to have a… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 18, 2026

Sharing her pictures with Arjun Rampal and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta complimented the film for its direction and acting, music, editing, story, casting and all the other departments.

She went on to heap praises on the film's director Aditya Dhar as well as Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan and others for their performances.

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Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”



Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to… pic.twitter.com/ZRDDfqKFQJ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 18, 2026

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra wrote on X that he has seen the film twice, calling Aditya Dhar a "genius."

This morning at 2:30 a.m., he was still working giving everything to the film till the very last moment. That kind of dedication is rare, and honestly, it’s inspiring.

I won’t say much because I’ve already seen the film twice… but trust me, this is going to shake everything.… pic.twitter.com/ot5aJvxknV — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) March 19, 2026

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani wrote, "Dhurandhar will be in the history books. Ranveer Singh has given a generational performance."

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Dhurandhar will be in the history books

Ranveer singh has given a generational performance — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) March 18, 2026

Not just celebrities, even netizens were spellbound by the film. "Dhurandhar 2 hits hard — no noise, no compromise. Pure intensity, fearless scale, and desi swagger done right (sic).

Another user wrote, "Dhurandhar 2 is such a film in which everything from story to acting, action to romance, direction to writing, dialogue to every scene, comes in front of the audience in the theatre as a complete entertainer package."

Dhurandhar 2 Review



One Word Review -

🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟#Dhurandhar2 is such a film in which everything from story to acting, action to romance, direction to writing, dialogue to every scene, comes in front of the audience in the theatre as a complete entertainer package. — Kaisar Rolex (@kaisar_ala50634) March 19, 2026

Yet another user commented, "Dhurandhar 2 is an all-time best movie in my life that I watched in the theatre. Hats off, Aditya Dhar, for making that film for us to show the reality of a peaceful nation and the fault of our so-called government. Since 2014, Ranveer Singh has been exceptional. 2000cr in confirm. Blockbuster."

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#Dhurandhar2 is A all time best movie in my life that i watched in theatre, Hat's off #AdityDhar for makeing that film for us to show the reality of, peaceful nation and fault of our so called goverment, past 2014, #Ranveersingh was exceptional.

2000cr in confirm. Blockbuster. — Saurabh Pandey (@SaurabhPan25171) March 19, 2026

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film's story continues from where Dhurandhar ended, bringing Ranveer Singh back as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, aka Hamza Ali Mazari.

The film also focuses on the gang conflicts in Lyari and Hamza's efforts to dismantle the terror network led by Major Iqbal. Besides Ranveer Singh and R Madhavan, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in significant roles.