Dhurandhar box office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster nears Pushpa 2 mark

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has completed a thunderous four-week run at the box office, continuing to dominate despite the expected weekday slowdown. On Day 28, the Aditya Dhar directorial added another Rs 4.05 crore net in India, pushing its worldwide haul to a massive Rs 1,733.20 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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The spy action sequel has already secured its place among the biggest Indian hits of all time and remains one of the strongest theatrical performers of 2026. On its fourth Wednesday, the film collected Rs 4.05 crore net across 10,192 shows in India.

With this, the film's total domestic collections now stand at:

India net: Rs 1,099.72 crore

India gross: Rs 1,316.45 crore

Overseas, the film reportedly added Rs 0.50 crore on Day 28, taking its international gross to Rs 416.75 crore. That lifts the global total to Rs 1,733.20 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 began its run like a storm, opening with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19, after already earning Rs 43 crore through paid previews.

Its weekly India net performance has been:

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Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Continued steady run with weekday holds

While collections have naturally tapered after the explosive start, the film has shown unusually strong staying power for a big-scale action title.

Can it beat Pushpa 2?

The film still trails Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule in all-time rankings. Pushpa 2's India net collection stands at Rs 1,234.10 crore, meaning Dhurandhar 2 needs over Rs 134 crore more domestically to move ahead on that metric.

With new releases arriving this week, including Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla, the challenge now is whether Dhurandhar 2 can continue pulling audiences in enough numbers.

About the movie

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a Hindi-language spy action thriller and the sequel to 2025's Dhurandhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh as undercover operative Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The story follows Rangi's high-stakes mission involving cross-border networks, revenge and national security threats.

