‘Dhurandhar’ impact goes cross-border? Real ‘Jameel Jamali’ to make 'Lyari ka Gabbar'

Pakistani politician and former Member of the National Assembly, Nabil Gabol, has stirred fresh controversy with his remarks on Dhurandhar 2, claiming that a character in the film closely resembles him.

Speaking in a recent interaction with a content creator, Gabol pointed to the character Jameel Jamali portrayed by Rakesh Bedi and alleged that it mirrors his own persona during his time representing Lyari. He also questioned the intent behind the portrayal.

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"The truth is that they cannot fight Pakistan or the Pakistani Army, so they created a movie instead. Through this, they have made Lyari internationally famous. The people of Lyari do not care; they are very strong. They used a comedian, Rakesh Bedi, to play my role and portrayed him as Nabil Gabol. Rakesh Bedi later claimed, 'No, I didn't just base it on Nabil Gabol; I made it a general depiction of all Pakistani politicians'. However, in 2007, the MNA of Lyari was Nabil Gabol," he said.

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Trolling, warning and a film announcement

The backlash online appears to have intensified his response. Addressing the trolling he has faced on social media, Gabol indicated that he intends to respond strongly.

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"I see a lot of trolling on Indian social media asking why Nabil Gabol has gone silent. Well, today is the 26th, and I will give you a powerful response, just as the Pakistani Army responded to you. Just as six of your planes were shot down, I will also give you a proper answer regarding what Lyari actually is."

Instead of pursuing legal action, Gabol said he plans to counter the narrative through cinema itself. "I will make Dhurandhar 3 but won't call it that. I will call it Lyari Ka Gabbar," he announced.

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Not the first objection

This is not the first time Gabol has objected to the franchise. Following the release of the first Dhurandhar film, he had expressed dissatisfaction with how his alleged character was depicted.

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"Jo mera role dikhaya gaya hai, mera role bahut dabbang tha, or dabbang iss tareeke se tha ki inhone mere role ko sahi tareeke se nahi dikhaya (I was very audacious. But they haven't shown me the way I was)."

About the film

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, serving as the sequel to the 2025 film. It follows an undercover Indian intelligence operative navigating Pakistan's criminal and political networks while pursuing a revenge-driven mission tied to national security. The film blends real-world geopolitical tensions with intense action and emotional stakes, backed by a large ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh.