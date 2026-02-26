Did 'Dhurandhar 2' earn ₹245 crore even before its theatrical release? Here's what we know

Even before hitting the big screen, Dhurandhar 2 is making headlines for its massive business. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s film has reportedly earned Rs 245 crore through its non-theatrical rights, making it one of the biggest deals in recent years, Pinkvilla reported, citing sources.

Jio Hotstar has reportedly acquired the digital streaming rights for Rs 150 crore. The satellite rights across all languages have been sold to Star Network for Rs 50 crore, while T-Series has picked up the music rights for Rs 45 crore. Together, these deals take the film’s total non-theatrical value to an impressive level.

With satellite revenues seeing a dip in recent times, industry watchers say this agreement stands out as the highest non-theatrical valuation in the current period and ranks among the top deals in Hindi cinema history.

For comparison, the non-theatrical rights of Dhurandhar Part 1 were sold for around Rs 140 crore. With Dhurandhar 2 crossing the Rs 240 crore mark, the franchise has seen a strong jump in its overall business value.

The combined performance of the two films has further strengthened the project’s commercial appeal, with more details on the business model expected soon.

About Dhurandhar

The first part of Dhurandhar became a massive global success, earning over ₹1,000 crore in India and more than ₹1,300 crore worldwide by the end of 2025.

Set largely in Lyari, Karachi, the film follows secret intelligence operations linked to major real-life events, including the Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Its intense storyline sparked widespread discussion online for its realistic portrayal, performances, and political undertones.

In the film, Ranveer Singh plays undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari. The ensemble cast features R. Madhavan as Indian intelligence chief Ajay Sanyal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Akshaye Khanna as gangster Rehman Dakait, and Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, a character reportedly based on terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri.

As for the sequel, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on 19 March 2026, and is expected to be a big hit