‘Did horrible, regrettable things’: Amber Heard on marriage with Johnny Depp 

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial has been in news ever since the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won the lawsuit on June 1. Ever since the verdict came out, Aquaman star and Depp’s former spouse Amber Heard has been giving out interviews regarding the same.

Heard said in her interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthire that she accepts she did some horrible and regrettable things in her relationship with Depp. She further said, “I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret.”

She went onto call Depp’s witnesses as “paid employees” and “randos” during the course of the interview. Heard questioned their ability to arrive at a conclusion vis-à-vis her relationship with Depp and said that the court heard “three-weeks of non-stop, relentless testimony from paid employees and towards the end of the trial, randos, as I say.”

She previously claimed that she was misrepresented on social media and also called Depp a great actor. Heard said, “But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think this has been fair.”

Depp sued Heard for defamation after her Washington Post op-ed grabbed international headlines in 2018. In this op-ed, the Aquaman actor claimed she was a survivor of domestic violence without naming Depp. On June 1, the jury awarded Johnny Depp $10.35 million in damages. These comprised $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

