Did Namit Malhotra reject a massive ₹700 crore OTT bid for Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana? Details here

Namit Malhotra is making headlines by rejecting a historic ₹700 crore OTT bid for the two-part film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. The producer is aiming for a staggering ₹1,000 crore deal for the digital rights, reflecting his confidence in the project, according to a report in entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

Advertisement

The epic film, which has a combined production budget of ₹4,000 crore, is set to release on Diwali 2026. The teaser, released recently, showcases the grandeur of the film with Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram.

Instead of reducing financial risk by selling digital, satellite, and music rights early, Namit Malhotra is holding these rights closely.

A source told the entertainment portal, "Namit received an offer of Rs. 700 crores for both the films put together, which is the highest ever by a margin for an Indian Film. But he took no time to reject the offer. Given the mammoth cost of Rs. 4000 crore, Namit and his team feel that Ramayana deserves more as it's a legacy film that will speak to generations ahead."

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Shah Rukh Khan buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class: A look at the ₹1.40 crore private suite on wheels

They expect to secure ₹1,000 crore from OTT platforms, with the remaining ₹3,000 crore to be recovered through global theatrical and other rights.

Further, it is believed that the OTT players will increase their offers once more content from Ramayana is revealed. The source said, "It's a film that gives all platforms a global reach. Rs. 1000 crores for two films put together is a rather good price given the potential."

DON'T MISS | 'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 15: Ranveer Singh's film to top ₹1,500 crore WW on Friday, Akshay Kumar reacts

Namit plans to partner with the right OTT platform at the right price. There is also a possibility of selling the rights for part one now and holding back part two until the first film's release, a strategy previously used by team Dhurandhar.

Advertisement

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol in lead roles. The film is highly anticipated and is expected to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema.

With the production values and star cast, Namit Malhotra's approach reflects a strong belief in the film's legacy and commercial potential, as the team prepares for the Diwali 2026 release.