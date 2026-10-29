Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert: Check traffic advisory, road closures and diversion routes

In an advisory shared on social media, Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, avoid roads around JLN Stadium wherever possible and use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to minimise inconvenience.

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Which roads will be affected?

According to the traffic advisory, restrictions and diversions may affect several roads and junctions around the stadium, including Lodhi Road, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, JLN Stadium Road and parts of the surrounding road network.

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Traffic movement may also be regulated near key intersections and approach roads leading towards the venue. Commuters travelling through central and south Delhi should account for additional travel time, especially during the evening rush hour.

Delhi Traffic Police has identified diversion points for vehicles approaching the stadium. Depending on traffic conditions, motorists may be redirected towards alternative routes. Additional diversion arrangements may also be introduced if congestion increases.

Delhi Metro recommended for concertgoers

Authorities have advised visitors to use the Delhi Metro instead of private vehicles. Metro connectivity through the Violet Line and nearby stations can help concertgoers avoid road congestion around the stadium.

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Those travelling by car or two-wheeler have been advised to follow designated parking instructions and avoid unauthorised parking. Taxi and cab users should use designated pick-up and drop-off points to prevent traffic bottlenecks.

Traffic police issue safety instructions

Delhi Traffic Police has asked motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed in the area. Commuters have also been advised to follow diversion signs and instructions issued on the ground.

The police have urged residents and visitors to check official Delhi Traffic Police channels for real-time updates and assistance.