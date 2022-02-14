'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer: Cumberbatch back in new Marvel film 

Here’s some good news for Marvel fans! The trailer of the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has released on YouTube earlier today. The trailer begins with Doctor Strange waking up in a cold sweat. He goes onto say, “Every night, I dream the same dream. And then the nightmare begins.”



The latest Marvel film is all set to arrive in theatres on May 6. “In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary,” the Marvel release states.



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast

The upcoming Marvel film features actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Patrick Stewart, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Micheal Stühlbarg, Rachel McAdams and Xochitl Gomez in significant roles.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film has been bankrolled by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jamie Christopher and Eric Hauserman Carroll are executive producers. Screenplay of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been written by Micheal Waldron.



Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer here





