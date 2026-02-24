'Don 3' dispute: Producers Guild of India advises Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar to take legal route

Actors Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are reportedly at loggerheads, and the row has now taken a fresh turn. A report from Variety India has revealed that the Producers Guild of India has advised both of them to pursue legal recourse in their ongoing dispute over Don 3.

The conflict began after Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment approached the Producers Guild seeking ₹40 crore in compensation from Ranveer Singh. The claim arose after Ranveer reportedly exited the film suddenly, leading the production house to incur significant pre-production losses.

According to Variety, prominent industry figures, including Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Punit Goenka, met at Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence to explore potential solutions. Emails were sent to all major producers, though only a handful responded.

What did the guild say?

Both parties presented detailed evidence to support their positions. Ranveer shared emails and WhatsApp messages, while Farhan and Ritesh maintained their demand for compensation. Sources told the publication that neither side was willing to compromise, and the discussions did not lead to an amicable settlement.

A source told Variety, “As an organization, the Producers Guild of India can intervene only to a certain extent. With both parties standing firm, the guild members advised them to involve their legal teams and resolve the matter through the proper legal route.”

About the dispute between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar

The dispute reportedly stems from Ranveer’s rumoured exit from the project, which Excel Entertainment claims caused substantial financial losses. The production house continues to demand ₹40 crore in damages for pre-production expenses.

The Don 3 franchise had drawn attention in August 2023, when Farhan Akhtar announced that Ranveer Singh would be the new Don. Earlier instalments of the franchise featured Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Hindi versions, while Prabhas and Ajith Kumar played the role in Telugu and Tamil adaptations. Following Ranveer’s exit, there has been no official update on the film’s production timeline.

With both parties refusing to yield, the Producers Guild has officially stepped back, leaving the matter to be resolved legally, as advised by industry leaders.