Don’t think there has been fair representation on social media: Amber Heard 

After Pirates of the Caribbean and Black Mass star Johnny Depp won the defamation case against Aquaman star and former spouse Amber Heard, she said that she was misrepresented on social media. Heard was quoted as saying by India Today, “But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think this has been fair.”

She further called her former spouse Johnny Depp a “great actor” and said she doesn’t blame the jury as he is very popular. She said, “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Meanwhile, Depp celebrated his victory earlier this month with an elaborate Indian dinner at Birmingham’s Varanasi Restaurant. Depp reportedly spent over $62,000 for a celebratory dinner with musician friend and guitarist Jeff Beck and 20 others, New York Post reported. They ordered butter chicken, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi, rose Champagne, tandoori king prawns, simple cheesecake and panna cota among other items for the massive dinner.

For the unversed, Depp had sued Heard for defamation after her op-ed in Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence—and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change” grabbed international headlines. Heard wrote the infamous op-ed in December 2018 and claimed she was a survivor of domestic violence without naming Depp. He was awarded $10.35 million in damages by the jury-- $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

