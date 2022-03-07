Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Salute ditches theatre release; to release on SonyLIV

Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Salute will ditch a theatrical release and is all set to release on SonyLIV. The date of the film's world premiere is yet to be revealed. The development was confirmed by the OTT platform in a tweet.

SonyLIV’s tweet read, "SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay."

Salmaan also shared the development on his official Instagram handle with the caption, “SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay.”

Earlier this year, the theatrical release of Salute was put on hold due to the rising Omicron cases. Salmaan had confirmed this development in a now deleted Instagram post.

The post read, “We at Wayfarer films are bound to show social responsibility ahead of our personal interests. Just like all of you, we were most excited and eagerly awaiting our next release. Owing to recent developments and the spike in COVID-19 and Omicron cases, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the release of ‘Salute’. We apologise if we’ve disappointed you. But in times like this we must prioritise health and safety.” He also urged people to stay safe.

Directed by Roshan Andrews, the film marks Diana Penty’s debut in the Malayalam industry. Salmaan plays the role of SI Aravind Karunakaran. The film features actors like Binu Pappu, Alencier Ley and Manoj K Jayan in significant roles.

