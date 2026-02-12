'Ek sabak banna...': Row over 'Ghooskhor Pandat' title reaches SC; trouble for Neeraj Pandey, Manoj Bajpayee

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari called the controversy around the film's title a lesson for the industry, stressing the need for greater sensitivity.

BN Tiwari told India Today, "It was sensible of the makers to decide to change the title, and also remove all promotional assets. However, is that enough? Absolutely not. Whichever groups have an objection or feel targeted by the film's title should have the right to watch it before it releases. This should become an example, ek sabak banna chahiye (become a learning) for filmmakers to be more sensitive towards caste and religion. If the filmmakers don't agree, we will issue a non-cooperation against them. While the film would be banned, no one would be allowed to also work with Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee".

SC steps into the matter

The Supreme Court has now stepped into the matter, issuing notices to the Centre, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey over a plea seeking a stay on the release of Ghooskhor Pandat on Netflix. The court also directed the makers to change the film's title, observing that it raised concerns related to morality and public order.

During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna expressed strong reservations about the title and its potential impact. She remarked, "Why should you denigrate anybody. It's against morality and public order. Being woke is one thing. But creating this kind of unrest when there is already unrest in the country. We thought filmmakers, journalists, etc., are all responsible people and are aware of exceptions and reasonable restrictions of Article 19 (1) (a) (Fundamental Right of Speech and Expression). You tell us what names you are suggesting for the title change. Issue notice to the respondents. No section of society should be denigrated. For as long as the late 40s, the framers of the Constitution were aware of the multitude of races, castes, etc. So they introduced concept or fraternity. If you use your freedom to denigrate any section of society, we can't permit it".

Before the court's intervention, the FWICE had already raised objections and sought a special screening of the film for the concerned community prior to its release. The organisation maintained that groups who feel offended or targeted by the title should be given an opportunity to view the film first.

The film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, features actors Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrat Bharuccha and Saqib Saleem in prominent roles. The controversy surrounding its title and themes has sparked broader debate over creative freedom, social sensitivity, and filmmakers' responsibilities.