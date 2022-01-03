Ekta Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive; colleagues send good wishes

Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Pavitra Rishta producer is currently under home quarantine and has also urged all those who came in her contact to test themselves for coronavirus.

She confirmed the development on her official Instagram account. “Despite taking all the precautions, I have tested COVID positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Industry colleagues like Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy, Kratika Sengar Dheer, Vikrant Massey, Dheeraj Dhooper and Hina Khan wished the producer a speedy recovery. “Wishing you a speedy recovery! Sending tons of love and hugs,” Massey wrote.

Ekta Kapoor, however, is not the only industry biggie to test positive for coronavirus. Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have also tested COVID-19 positive. The actor confirmed this development in an Instagram story wherein he said that he and his wife are currently in home quarantine.

“I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up,” he wrote in the story.

Also read: Salman Khan gets bitten by snake; admitted to hospital early Sunday morning