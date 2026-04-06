'Everyone is jealous of...': Zakir Khan calls out Bollywood's 'fake love' over Dhurandhar 2's success

At the Screen Awards 2026, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan took the opportunity to humorously call out Bollywood’s mixed reactions to the overwhelming success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Hosting the event, Khan roasted the industry for its “fake love” towards the film, drawing attention to the envy brewing behind the congratulatory posts and praise the movie has been receiving.

Advertisement

Related Articles

While the film industry has been quick to share congratulatory messages and social media posts about Dhurandhar 2, Zakir Khan, known for his sharp wit, wasn’t buying into the enthusiasm. During his hosting stint, he remarked, "Kitne hi congratulatory post aap daal dein, kitni hi Stories daal dein, kitne hi interview mein aap bol dein my favourite film, magar sach toh yeh hai ki Dhurandhar se sabki jalti toh hai (No matter how many congratulatory posts you put up, no matter how many Stories you share, no matter how often you say in interviews that it's your favourite film - the truth is, everyone is jealous of Dhurandhar)."

His comment, delivered with a grin, had the audience laughing and nodding in agreement, capturing the industry's unspoken sentiment.

Advertisement

Also read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 18: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster crosses ₹1,600 crore worldwide

The Dhurandhar sequel, headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has been breaking box office records, raking in over ₹1,000 crore nett domestically and surpassing ₹1,600 crore gross worldwide. Despite its unprecedented success, Khan playfully hinted at the mixed feelings it might be stirring within the film fraternity.

Adding to the humor, Khan joked, "Bomb film mein phootein Lyari mein, par dhuan udaa hai Bandra se Juhu mein (Bombs may have gone off in Lyari, but the smoke is rising all the way from Bandra to Juhu)," a line that had the audience erupting with laughter.

The success of Dhurandhar 2 continues to set new benchmarks in the Bollywood industry, running successfully for 18 days in theatres and attracting audiences across the nation. The film’s remarkable performance has left the industry in awe and, as Zakir Khan’s roast suggests, not everyone is as pleased as they appear on social media.