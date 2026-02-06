'Film doesn't represent any caste, religion, or community': Neeraj Pandey on 'Ghooskhor Pandat' controversy

Promotional materials for the upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat have been temporarily removed after an FIR was registered at the Hazratganj Police Station, Lucknow. Neeraj Pandey, the director of the film, said that the term 'Pandat' is used as a colloquial name for a fictional character.

He added that the film's story focuses on an individual's actions and choices, adding that it does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community.

He stated, "Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focusses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility – to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful."

The production team’s decision to withdraw all promotional content was also confirmed by Pandey. He said, "In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon."

This step comes after directives from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, responding to public complaints that the film's content has hurt sentiments and could disturb social harmony. The decision to halt promotions is aimed at reducing tensions while the matter is under official review.

The FIR names the director and several production team members, reflecting the seriousness with which authorities are addressing concerns raised by sections of the public. The move follows multiple complaints about the film's title, which some believe carries objectionable connotations.

Police initiated the case under the guidance of Hazratganj Inspector Vikram Singh, who received instructions to proceed after the volume of public grievances increased. Authorities indicated that the step was necessary to maintain social peace.

Ghooskhor Pandat features Manoj Bajpayee as Ajay Dikshit, a morally complex police officer, with performances by Nushrat Bharuccha and Saqib Saleem. The film unfolds over a single night.

The action from Uttar Pradesh officials reflects a broader approach to address complaints about media content that is perceived as sensitive or potentially inflammatory.