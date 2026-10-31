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Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for 'Kaabil', dies at 57 due to head injury

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for 'Kaabil', dies at 57 due to head injury

Versova police registered an accidental death report and said nothing suspicious had been found.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 1:14 PM IST
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for 'Kaabil', dies at 57 due to head injuryGupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994
SUMMARY
  • Versova police registered an accidental death report and found nothing suspicious
  • Milap Zaveri confirmed the death and described Gupta as a close friend
  • Ashoke Pandit remembered him as a passionate filmmaker and narrator

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for films such as Kaante and Kaabil, has passed away at the age of 57, leaving his colleagues mourning. Gupta died at his residence after slipping and hitting his head, PTI reported.

Versova police registered an accidental death report and said nothing suspicious had been found. Gupta was known for crime dramas, gangster films and stylised action thrillers that often explored Mumbai’s underworld, crime and revenge.

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Director Milap Zaveri, one of Gupta’s closest friends, confirmed his death. "It is true that he passed away. He fell and hit his head," Zaveri told PTI.

Senior Police Inspector Deepshikha Ware of Versova police station said Gupta lived in a bungalow in the Ram Nagar locality. Based on preliminary information, the police registered an accidental death report and found nothing suspicious, Ware said.

Film industry mourns Sanjay Gupta

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit was among those who condoled Gupta’s death. "It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend and ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon," Pandit posted on Instagram.

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"He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shanti," he added.

In a heartfelt tribute, lyricist Manoj Muntashir recalled the time when he worked with Gupta in Kaabil and other projects.

From ‘Aatish’ to ‘Kaante’: Sanjay Gupta’s film career

Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994. The film starred Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Raveena Tandon.

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His best-known works included Kaante (2002), featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, Musafir (2004), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), which he produced and co-wrote, and Shootout at Wadala (2013). He frequently collaborated with Dutt and John Abraham.

Kaante, a heist drama inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, developed a cult following after its release.

Gupta’s other directorial ventures included Zinda (2006), Jazbaa (2015), Kaabil (2017), starring Hrithik Roshan, and Mumbai Saga (2021), featuring Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. Through his production banner, White Feather Films, he also backed films such as Dus Kahaniyaan (2007).

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 31, 2026 1:13 PM IST
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