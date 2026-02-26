'Flying in from Dubai just to watch': R. Madhavan reveals Dhurandhar frenzy in Dubai despite ban

Actor R. Madhavan has revealed that fans from Dubai flew to India for just a day to watch Dhurandhar in theatres, despite the film being banned in the UAE — a move he says underlines the power of compelling storytelling and the unmatched charm of the big-screen experience.

Speaking in an interview with Sonia Shenoy on her YouTube channel, Madhavan said, “If you look at Dhurandhar, people from Dubai actually flew down, for one day, to watch the film and then flew back. That is the power of good content.”

Advertisement

He added that a similar trend is expected for the sequel’s release. “Now they’re planning their business meetings around March 19 when Dhurandhar 2 is releasing, they’ll go there for meetings, watch the film, and then return, as it’s banned in the UAE.

For them, it would be so easy to just watch it on IPTV, okay? And I’m sure they could. But they want to experience watching a film like Dhurandhar in a theatre full of people. That gives you a community experience. Cinema allows that. Watching the same film alone at home feels completely different. It’s like performing dandiya in front of the TV. Dandiya is something you go out and play on the ground, with people around you.”

Advertisement

The actor emphasised that the shared laughter, silence and applause in a packed cinema hall remain irreplaceable, even in the age of streaming platforms.

‘The younger generation doesn’t even want that anymore’

During the conversation, Madhavan also reflected on how Hindi cinema’s storytelling is evolving. He believes Dhurandhar may mark a shift away from the industry’s long-standing focus on India–Pakistan war dramas and freedom struggle narratives.

“Traditionally, we’ve been making movies around the India–Pakistan war or our freedom struggle. That has been our action space and our core go-to in terms of storytelling. But the younger generation doesn’t even want that anymore. They’re like samajh gaya main, kitni baar bologe? (I’ve understood it, how many times will you say it?) And I think after Dhurandhar, that whole India–Pakistan thing is going to go. That’s the full stop now,” Madhavan said.

Advertisement

His remarks come amid growing anticipation for the sequel, Dhurandhar 2.

About Dhurandhar :

The first chapter of Dhurandhar turned into a box office juggernaut, crossing ₹1,000 crore at the Indian box office and grossing over ₹1,300 crore worldwide by the end of 2025.

Primarily set in Lyari, Karachi, the film delves into covert intelligence missions tied to significant real-life incidents such as the Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The hard-hitting narrative generated intense conversations online, with viewers praising its raw depiction, layered performances and politically charged themes.

Ranveer Singh headlines the film as undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari.

The multi-starrer cast includes R. Madhavan as intelligence chief Ajay Sanyal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Akshaye Khanna as gangster Rehman Dakait, and Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, a role said to be modelled on terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri.

As for the sequel, Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on 19 March 2026, and is expected to be a big hit.