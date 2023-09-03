‘Free mein pyaar deta hoon…’: SRK gives funny answer to fan asking for free tickets of Jawan for girlfriend

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has carved a special place in the hearts of his millions of fans worldwide, not only for his captivating performances on screen but also for his witty and charming interactions with fans off-screen. The 'King Khan' of Bollywood gave a hilarious reply to a cheeky fan who asked him for free tickets to ‘Jawan’ in the #AskSRK session.

The fan addressed SRK on X platform, requesting free tickets for his girlfriend and him to see the movie. The fan wrote, “Can you offer free ticket of #Jawaan for my gf? I am nikkama bf… #AskSRK @iamsrk.”

SRK, known for his quick wit and tongue-in-cheek remarks, responded in a manner that left netizens chuckling. He wrote, “Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with u. #Jawan.”

Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with u. #Jawan https://t.co/uwGRrZkz9I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

This is not the first time that SRK has shown his humorous side. He is known for his quick-witted answers during interviews and social media interactions. His tweets and replies often carry a touch of sarcasm and humour, making his fans admire him even more.

In the #AskSRK session, when a user asked SRK, "Sir biwi ke saath plan kia hai #jawan dekhne ke liye, lekin har baar wo late Kara deti hai, #Pathaan ke time me v late karwa dia...kuch tips dijiye na jaldi time me pauch pao #Jawan dekhne,” the actor replied, "Ok guys no more wife problem solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress."

During the session, the 'Don' actor also talked about Salman Khan's new bald look. A user asked him, "Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai," to which he replied, "Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta....woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain...bas keh diya so keh diya!!"

Directed by Atlee, Jawan focuses on a commando who turns vigilante to fight against the wrongs of the society with the help of a group of women. The film features Nayanthara as a cop who is tasked with taking down Shah Rukh Khan’s vigilante character whereas Vijay Sethupathi is seen playing the main antagonist Kalee. Kalee describes himself as the “fourth largest weapons dealer in the world”.

The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Gupta under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film has sold over 4.25 lakh tickets all over the country excluding the number of blocked seats. 2D and IMAX shows of Jawan’s Hindi version have sold a total of 4,00,769 and 11,381 tickets so far respectively.

Also Read: 'Barish ke time chai pakode...': Virendra Sehwag's hilarious take on Asia Cup as rain spoils India-Pakistan match