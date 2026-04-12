From Dadasaheb Phalke to Padma Vibhushan: A look at Asha Bhosle’s decorated career

With the passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle at 92, tributes have poured in not just for her voice, but for a career that was among the most decorated in Indian music history.

Over eight decades, Bhosle received some of the country’s highest honours, along with numerous film and international awards that reflected her unmatched contribution to music.

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At the top of her long list of recognitions was the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which she received in 2000 for her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The award is considered the highest honour in Indian films, given for lifetime achievement.

In 2008, she was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, one of the country’s highest civilian honours, recognising her impact on Indian arts and culture.

National and Film Awards

Asha Bhosle also earned critical acclaim through her film music.

She won two National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer—first in 1981 for “Dil Cheez Kya Hai” from Umrao Jaan, and again in 1987 for “Mera Kuch Samaan” from Ijaazat.

At the Filmfare Awards, she remains one of the most celebrated singers. Bhosle won seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer across the late 1960s and 1970s, for songs like “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja” and “Yeh Mera Dil.” She later received a Special Award for Rangeela in 1996 and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

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International recognition

Her influence went beyond India. Bhosle was among the few Indian singers to receive nominations at the Grammy Awards, including for albums with classical maestro Ali Akbar Khan and later for You’ve Stolen My Heart.

She also received several global honours, including the BBC Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002 and recognition as the “most recorded artist” by the Guinness World Records, highlighting her vast body of work across languages.

Other major honours

Over the years, Bhosle was honoured with multiple state and industry awards, including the Maharashtra Bhushan, Lata Mangeshkar Awards from different state governments, and over a dozen Maharashtra State Film Awards.

She also received accolades such as the “Singer of the Millennium” title in 2000 and several lifetime achievement honours across Indian and international platforms.

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From prestigious national honours to global recognition, Asha Bhosle’s awards reflect a career that was not just prolific, but transformative. Her legacy, much like her voice, remains timeless.