From HUL to local jewellery brands: Bigg Boss creates a two-tier advertising ecosystem

The six Bigg Boss editions — Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam—are being presented as a single entertainment franchise with the ability to offer advertisers national scale while retaining local cultural relevance.

The sponsor roster includes major consumer and lifestyle companies such as HUL, Britannia, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India, Godrej Consumer Products, Hero MotoCorp and Mondelez. Other brands using Bigg Boss across markets include Ai+ Nova Smartphone, Star Health Insurance, Arvind Labs, Danube Properties, Haier, Opella Healthcare, ORN.com and Kamla Pasand Pan Masala.

At the same time, the franchise has attracted brands with a more regional or market-specific presence. The sponsor lists across the six editions include jewellery, food, textiles, retail, real estate, personal care and other local businesses.

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For example, Tamil Bigg Boss features brands such as Jos Alukkas, TTK Prestige, Kajaria Ceramics, Ramraj Textiles and Ashwin Sweets, while the Kannada edition includes Sudarshan Silks, Shree Sai Gold Palace, Ramesh Textiles, Sunpure and FirstClub. In Malayalam, the roster includes Regal Jewellers, Pothys and Kerala Matrimony.

Bigg Boss's sponsor ecosystem

Data point Details Total sponsors 95+ sponsors across six Bigg Boss editions Languages Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam National brands HUL, Britannia, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Godrej Consumer Products, Hero MotoCorp, Mondelez Other multi-market brands Ai+ Nova Smartphone, Star Health Insurance, Danube Properties, Haier, Opella Healthcare, ORN.com, Kamla Pasand Pan Masala Southern markets More than 50% of advertiser participation comes from new advertisers Local advertiser contribution Around 30% of spends in Southern markets are driven by local advertisers Hindi edition 70% of advertisers are first-time associations 2025 franchise reach 500 million+ 2025 viewing minutes 438 billion+ viewing minutes Engagement growth 47% YoY across six language editions Tamil examples Jos Alukkas, TTK Prestige, Kajaria Ceramics, Ramraj Textiles, Ashwin Sweets Kannada examples Sudarshan Silks, Shree Sai Gold Palace, Ramesh Textiles, Sunpure, FirstClub Malayalam examples Regal Jewellers, Pothys, Kerala Matrimony Pre-shows Common Man (Tamil), Agnipareeksha (Malayalam), Agnipariksha (Telugu), Agniparikshe (Kannada) Festive footprint Six editions across India, creating a combined national and regional advertising platform

New advertisers drive regional expansion

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The data provided by JioStar points to a particularly strong influx of new advertisers. Across the Southern markets, more than 50% of advertiser participation comes from new advertisers, while approximately 30% of spends are driven by local advertisers.

The Hindi edition is also attracting new demand, with 70% of Hindi advertisers being first-time associations.

This creates a two-tier advertising ecosystem: national brands can use multiple Bigg Boss editions to extend their reach across India, while regional advertisers can focus their spending on audiences in specific language markets.

Scale adds to the proposition

The franchise's commercial appeal is also supported by its audience and engagement numbers. JioStar said Bigg Boss recorded more than 500 million reach in 2025, generated 438 billion-plus viewing minutes and saw 47% year-on-year growth in engagement across six language editions.

The advertising ecosystem also extends beyond the main shows, with brands coming on board pre-shows such as Common Man in Tamil, Agnipareeksha in Malayalam, Agnipariksha in Telugu and Agniparikshe in Kannada.

With six editions running during the festive season, JioStar is effectively packaging Bigg Boss as both a national advertising property and a collection of regional platforms, giving brands different routes to reach India's diverse consumer markets.