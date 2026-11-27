"Samay turned wildly unconventional ideas into massive cultural moments," Google said in its blog post. With this, Raina is the first creator globally to reach 1 million members through YouTube Channel Memberships.

Through YouTube Channel Memberships, Raina's fans got an opportunity to help fund, fuel and support his creative projects, giving them a more direct role in his journey.

YouTube channel memberships gain popularity in India

Raina's achievement also comes amid growing interest in paid channel memberships among Indian YouTube audiences.

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According to Google, more than 1.2 million fans in India purchased at least one YouTube channel membership in June 2026 alone. This helped drive a year-on-year increase of more than 25% in membership revenue for Indian creators.

The company said this growing support is allowing creators to think bigger, expand their production teams and bring ambitious new shows to life with financial backing from their communities.

Audiences are increasingly moving beyond simply watching content and are choosing to support creators through more direct and meaningful participation.

Google described Raina's achievement as an extraordinary milestone for the comedian and a proud moment for India's creator ecosystem, congratulating him on reaching the landmark.