Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer released; here’s how Internet reacted

Trailer of the much-awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Gangubai Kathiawadi released today. The trailer has been released by the producers, Pen Movies, on their official YouTube channel and has garnered over 1 million views so far. The trailer was also released across major multiplex chains – PVR, Carnival, INOX, Cinepolis and Miraj in India.



The film, which will have a world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will be released in theatres on February 25. Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was also the first film to resume shooting after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.



Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer begins with a voiceover saying, “Nights in Kamathipura are always moonlit because Gangubai lives there!” The trailer then progresses to show Alia Bhatt wake up and get out of a car with chants of “Shame on Gangubai” in the background.



This trailer then shows Bhatt standing on a stage and beginning to read her address, which she later tears apart. She then enters Kamathipura (red light area in Mumbai) and says, “You might find my words a little offensive but listen carefully. To tell you the truth, we (prostitutes) have more dignity than you.”





Soon after the trailer was out, Internet was divided on how Alia Bhatt fared in it. While some appreciated Bhatt’s acting chops, others said the only saving graces of this trailer were Ajay Devgn’s appearance and Vijay Raaz’s performance as the brothel owner and Gangubai’s rival Raziabai.

About Gangubai Kathiawadi



The film encompasses the life journey and tribulations of Gangubai, who reportedly came from Gujarat to Mumbai with her partner. Her partner reportedly betrayed her and pushed her into prostitution. After this, Gangubai became the owner of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura area. She is also known to have contacts with many underworld criminals and politicians. The film features Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Parth Samthaan and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer release today; what to expect from Alia Bhatt's film

Also read: Shark Tank India’s finale episode to air today; here’s what investors learnt