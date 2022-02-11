'Gehraiyaan', 'Badhaai Do' among shows, movies releasing on Feburary 11

Cinephiles unite! Movies like Gehraiyaan, Badhaai Do and Khiladi have been released today. While Gehraiyaan is an out-and-out digital release, movies like the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Badhaai Do and the Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi have hit the silver screens today.



Films such as Freedom Fight, Malli Modalandi, Tall Girl 2, Uljhe Hue, Hero, HOMESTAY, Anandham Vilayadum Veedu, Writer and Teeja Punjab are also set to hit OTT platforms. Shows like Inventing Anna, Love and Leashes, Byadh and Raktanchal Season 2 will also release across several OTT platforms today.



List of movies releasing on Feburary 11

Gehraiyaan



This film encompasses complex modern relationships and has been released today on Amazon Prime Video. The film features Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey in lead roles. Ananya and Deepika play cousins named Tia and Alisha, respectively. Sidhharth and Dhairya, on the other hand, play Tia’s fiancée Zain and Alisha’s boyfriend Karan, respectively. Gehraiyaan also features veteran actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.



The Shakun Batra-directorial venture has been bankrolled jointly by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films. This is Dharma Productions’ second collaboration with Amazon Prime Video after the Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah.

Badhaai Do



Badhaai Do, which hit the theatres today, charts the journey of a cop and a queer man named Shardul played by Rajkummar Rao and a PT teacher named Sumi, who is also queer, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Shardul and Sumi decide to enter a marriage of convenience in order to escape societal norms and pressure and also for their families. A comedy of errors ensures after Sumi’s girlfriend enters the scene and starts living with them.



The film is bankrolled by Junglee Pictures and features actors like Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha and Shashi Bhushan in pivotal roles apart from Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

Khiladi

Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi has been released in both Telugu and Hindi today across theatres. According to IMDb, the film captures the story of a murder suspect who escapes police custody due to criminologist Priya’s misjudgement on her case for thesis. Priya along with Arjun solves the mystery around the murder and money laundering which lead to a murder.



Besides Ravi Teja, the film stars actors like Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nikitin Dheer, Sachin Khedekar, Thakur Anoop Singh, Murali Sharma and Anasuya Bhaaradwaj in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru, Ramesh Varma, Pen Studios and A Studios and the music of the film has been given by Devi Sri Prasad.

Freedom Fight

The film, streaming on SonyLiv, is an anthology of five films that talk about the struggles faced by people belonging to different walks of life. Freedom Fight charts the stories of a girl walking the tight rope of balancing her own dreams and societal expectations, women workers being denied bathroom breaks, a maid caught between the priorities of her employer couple, a sewage worker deciding to question an atrocity and a housewife thrown into crisis by a routine gone south.



These films have been directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, Francies Louis, Akhil Anilkumar, Jeo Baby and Kunjila Mascillamani. Freedom Fight features actors like Joju George, Srinda Arhaan, Kabani, Vishnu Agasthya and Sidhartha Siva in pivotal roles.



Malli Modalandi



Malli Modalandi, which is streaming on Zee5, covers the story of a divorcee named Vikram who starts dating his ex-wife’s lawyer Pavithra. The TG Keerthi Kumar-directorial features actors like Sumanth, Naina Ganguly, Prudhviraj, Annapoorna, Posani Krishna Murali and Vennela Kishore in important roles.



HOMESTAY



The Japanese film, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, looks at the journey of a dejected soul who lands at a train station to death. Here, he is informed that he is “lucky” and that he will have another chance at life. The dejected soul is then placed in the body of a 14-year old Makoto Kobayashi whob has recently committed suicide. The Natsuki Seta-directorial features actors like Nagao Kenta, Anna Yamada and Rikako Yagi in lead roles.





Tall Girl 2



Tall Girl 2, which is streaming on Netflix, features Ava Michelle in the role of Jodi Kreyman who gains popularity in her college. The film also charts how Jodi’s miscommunication starts to create problems for those around her and how she really needs to “stand tall. The Emily Ting-directorial features actors like Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter, Clara Wilsey, Angela Kinsey, Rico Paris and Luke Eisner in pivotal roles.

Hero



The Telugu movie, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, charts the journey of a young man named Arjun who wants to become a commercial movie hero and his daily life revolves around auditions, movies, girlfriend, friends and family. The Sriram Adittya-directorial features Ashok Galla, Niddhi Agerwal, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore and Ravi Kishan in significant roles.





Anandham Vilayadum Veedu

The film charts the story of two half-brothers who decide to build a house where they can live together with their respective families. During this endeavour, they are encountered with an evil man who plots to create a divide between the families. The Nandha Periyasamy-directorial features actors like Gautham Karthil, Shivathamika, CHeran, Daniel Balaji, Suzane George and Vignesh in pivotal roles.

Writer

The movie covers the story a writer at a police station who gets trapped in an illegal custody case involving a PhD student. The Franklin Jacob-directorial is available on aha and features actors like Samuthirakani, Iniya, Subramaniam Siva, GM Sundar, Bose Venkat, Lizzie Antony, Kavin Jay Babu and Dhileban in significant roles.

Teeja Punjab

Teeja Punjab, which released on SonyLiv, covers the bonding of the village people with their lands and how the whole villages comes together when it comes to the safety of their lands. The Ambardeep Singh-directorial features Ambardeep Singh, Nimrat Khaira, Karamjit Anmol, BN Anmol, Nirmal RIshi and Gurpreet Kaur in significant roles.