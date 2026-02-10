Even as the makers of Neeraj Pandey’s controversial film Ghooskhor Pandat informed the Delhi High Court that the project will be released under a new title, the controversy surrounding the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer shows no signs of dying down. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has asserted that merely changing the title is “not enough” and has demanded a special screening for the concerned community before the film’s release.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, FWICE president BN Tiwari said the industry body supports the decision to change the title but insisted that the filmmakers must first allow representatives of the community to view the film. According to Tiwari, the title of a film is intrinsically linked to its narrative, making a screening essential to assess how the community has been portrayed.

“We are fine with the decision to change the title, but that alone is not enough. We would like to watch the film and understand how the community is depicted, as a title usually stems from the essence of the narrative,” Tiwari said. He added that the makers must obtain the community’s approval before proceeding with the release.

Tiwari also expressed surprise that filmmakers of Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee’s stature went ahead with a title that has drawn widespread objections. He further alleged that the title was never registered with the concerned film bodies, claiming that had it been done, objections would have been raised earlier.

Issuing a stern warning, the FWICE president said the film will not be allowed to release without the proposed screening. “If the makers do not agree, we will issue a non-cooperation notice and will not work with them going forward,” he said.

The controversy erupted after Ghooskhor Pandat was announced at a Netflix event earlier this month, triggering protests in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Members of Brahmin organisations demanded a ban, alleging the title targeted their community. FIRs were filed, effigies were burnt, and a writ petition was moved before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release.

During the hearing, Netflix informed the court that the producers had taken a “conscious decision” to change the title in light of the concerns raised. Following this submission, the court disposed of the petition, noting that the petitioner’s grievance regarding the title stood resolved.

However, with FWICE now stepping in, the future course of the film’s release remains uncertain.