'Globe trotting action adventure': SS Rajamouli's next big film to star Mahesh Babu

Ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli, known for his blockbuster movies such as Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and RRR, has decided to tie up with South superstar Mahesh Babu for his next action movie. The filmmaker, who is at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada to talk about his movies, told a gathering that his next movie will be “a globetrotting action-adventure film” featuring Mahesh Babu. The movie would be a James Bond or Indiana Jones kind of film with Indian roots, he said, as per a report from ANI.

Speaking at a gathering where Rajamouli spoke about his movies at length, the director said that: “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!”

As per reports, the movie will be extensively shot in Africa, would be high on action and VFX, and will be written by Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra.

Reacting to the big news, actor Babu has reportedly said that the new project with Rajamouli will be like a dream come true. At a recent public gathering, Babu said that one movie with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. “It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country," he reportedly said.

RRR and Rajamouli’s overseas dream

Rajamouli is one of the most successful directors at present and is known to have given multi-crore blockbusters such as Baahubali: The Conclusion and RRR, which have collectively earned Rs 1,000 crore at the box office.

Even though his work was praised in the West after Baahubali’s success, RRR’s release on Netflix this year gave him a perfect window to showcase his talent in the West, news reports stated.

Rajamouli, who is touring the US and other countries, is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles to promote his movie, RRR. His best works will be screened at the month-long film carnival Beyond Fest, where, besides RRR, his movies like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Eega, Magadheera, Maryada Ramanna will also be shown. The fest will start on September 26.

RRR, which is set in the 1920s, tells the tale of two rebels in British-ruled India who take on the might of the empire. Due to its immense popularity in the West, movie experts are touting it as India’s right candidate for the Oscars. As per news reports, Rajamouli has been taking in film festivals and discussions to promote his movie before the Oscars.