Going to watch 'The Odyssey'? Here's how to compare IMAX, Dolby, 70mm and more before booking tickets

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and if you're planning to watch it, you may want to think about how you watch it before booking your tickets. To help movie lovers make that decision, the makers have launched an interactive "Explore Formats" page on the film's official website, allowing fans to compare every major theatrical presentation and understand how each format changes the viewing experience.

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The feature is designed to educate audiences on the differences between premium cinema formats, making it easier to choose the screening that best matches their expectations.

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Explore formats

The interactive tool lets users switch between multiple theatrical formats, including IMAX 70mm, IMAX Digital, 70mm film, Dolby Cinema, 35mm, and standard digital presentations. As viewers toggle between options, the trailer automatically adjusts to demonstrate how much of the original image is visible in each format.

Rather than comparing screen sizes, the website focuses on aspect ratios and image composition, showing how some formats preserve more of Nolan's original frame while others crop portions of the picture. It also notes that the demonstration represents framing differences only, as actual screen dimensions vary from one theatre to another.

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The feature gives moviegoers a clear understanding of what they can expect before purchasing tickets, especially for a film that has been created with premium formats in mind.

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Nolan's vision

According to the official website, The Odyssey was shot entirely using IMAX film cameras, making it the first feature film to achieve this milestone.

The website explains that IMAX 70mm offers the largest and highest-resolution film format available, presenting the movie in a towering 1.43:1 aspect ratio that fills IMAX's signature floor-to-ceiling screens. Christopher Nolan has long championed the format, previously describing IMAX as "the best film format that was ever invented."

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Indian audience

While the format guide showcases the full IMAX 70mm experience, Indian audiences currently do not have access to an operational IMAX 70mm theatre. That means The Odyssey will primarily be screened in digital IMAX and other premium large-format cinemas across the country.

Although these formats still offer superior picture quality, immersive sound, and larger screens compared to standard theatres, they do not display the complete 1.43:1 IMAX image that Nolan intended for IMAX 70mm venues.

ALSO READ: 'The Odyssey' movie Twitter review: 'Christopher Nolan delivered beyond Oppenheimer,' say netizens

A useful tool for movie lovers

Whether you're a longtime Christopher Nolan fan or simply excited to watch The Odyssey, the new "Explore Formats" feature serves as a practical guide before booking your tickets. Instead of wondering which premium format is worth the extra cost, viewers can now see the differences for themselves and choose the experience that best suits them.