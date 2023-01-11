Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' to Steven Spielberg’s 'The Fabelmans', check the list of full winners here

The 80th Golden Globe Awards was held in California. India secured its first ever Golden Globe award on Wednesday after SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged the Globe for its 'Naatu Naatu' song.
The movie RRR was nominated in two categories at the Globes – Best Original Song and Best Picture- Non-English language. While it managed to win in the Best Original Song category, the Telugu Blockbuster lost to Santiago Mitre's historical drama "Argentina, 1985" in the best picture non english category.
Here's the complete list of winners --
Best Picture – Drama: The Fabelmans
Best Musical/Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama: Austin Butler for Elvis
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama: Cate Blanchett for Tár
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy: Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy: Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Director – Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Picture – Non-English Language: Argentina, 1985
Best Picture – Animated: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Score – Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz for Babylon
Best Song – Motion Picture: “Naatu Naatu” for RRR
Best Drama Series: House of the Dragon
Best Television Actor – Drama Series: Kevin Costner for Yellowstone
Best Television Actress – Drama Series: Zendaya for Euphoria
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor – Television Series: Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actress – Television Series: Julia Garner for Ozark
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: The White Lotus
Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout
Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird
Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus
Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award, respectively.
