Golden Globe Awards 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' to Steven Spielberg’s 'The Fabelmans', check the list of full winners here

The 80th Golden Globe Awards was held in California. India secured its first ever Golden Globe award on Wednesday after SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged the Globe for its 'Naatu Naatu' song.

The movie RRR was nominated in two categories at the Globes – Best Original Song and Best Picture- Non-English language. While it managed to win in the Best Original Song category, the Telugu Blockbuster lost to Santiago Mitre's historical drama "Argentina, 1985" in the best picture non english category.

Here's the complete list of winners --

Best Picture – Drama: The Fabelmans

Best Musical/Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama: Austin Butler for Elvis

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama: Cate Blanchett for Tár

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy: Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy: Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Director – Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Picture – Non-English Language: Argentina, 1985

Best Picture – Animated: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Score – Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz for Babylon

Best Song – Motion Picture: “Naatu Naatu” for RRR

Best Drama Series: House of the Dragon

Best Television Actor – Drama Series: Kevin Costner for Yellowstone

Best Television Actress – Drama Series: Zendaya for Euphoria

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series: Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series: Julia Garner for Ozark

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: The White Lotus

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

