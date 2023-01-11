Golden Globe Awards: ‘Naatu Naatu will forever stay close to my heart,' says Jr NTR on RRR song’s big win

After the mass anthem Naatu Naatu won big at the Golden Globes 2023, RRR actor Jr NTR wrote on Twitter that he has danced to many songs in his career but Naatu Naatu will forever stay close to his heart. The actor, also seen in movies like Janatha Garage and Jai Lava Kusa tweeted, “Congratulations sirji on your well deserved Golden Globes award! I’ve danced to many songs throughout my career but Naatu Naatu will forever stay close to my heart…”

Ram Charan’s father and superstar Chiranjeevi, who will be seen in Waltair Veerayya next, said Naatu Naatu winning at the Golden Globes was a phenomenal and historic achievement.

Chiranjeevi tweeted, “What a phenomenal, historic achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to MM Keeravani garu!! Take a bow! Heartiest congratulations team RRR and SS Rajamouli!! India is proud of you! (sic).”

Replying to his tweet, the Padma Bhushan recipient said Naatu Naatu is all about the celebration of music and dance. The veteran actor wrote, “Naatu Naatu is all about the celebration of music and dance. India and the world is dancing with you today!! Kudos Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Chandrabose for the fabulous lyrics!” Chiranjeevi also tagged the singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Music composer AR Rahman, known for his albums like Roja and Slumdog Millionaire, called RRR’s win at the Golden Globes a paradigm shift and tweeted, “Incredible… paradigms hift (sic). Congrats Keeravani garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats SS Rajamouli garu and the whole RRR team!”

Shyam Singha Roy actor Rahul Ravindran called this win “bloody awesome” and tweeted, “Oh this is so bloody awesome! Best news to wake up to! What a song, what a video… magic! My wife will be a happy girl today! She watches this song while having breakfast, lunch and dinner at least 3 days a week still! Em chuddam ante… naatu naatu she’ll automatically put!”

Actor Vishnu Manchu said he is over the moon after RRR’s Golden Globes 2023 win and tweeted, “RRR’s Naatu Naatu winning the Golden Globes 2023 is a phenomenal day for Indian cinema and Indian music! I am over the moon! Congratulations Sri MM Keeravani garu, SS Rajamouli garu, Prem Rakshith and the entire RRR family! Yahoo!”

RRR’s Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards and composer MM Keeravani collected the award. It was in contention with songs like Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

