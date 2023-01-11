Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins best original song for Naatu Naatu

Foot-tapping song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s latest directorial venture RRR has bagged the award for the best original song at the Golden Globes Awards 2023. RRR’s music composer MM Keeravani accepted the award. The video of the moment was posted on the movie’s official Twitter handle.

In his acceptance speech, Keeravani thanked SS Rajamouli for his vision and support. He also backed Kaala Bhairava, Prem Rakshith, and Chandrabose and thanked Jr NTR and Ram Charan “who danced with full stamina”. The song has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, penned by Chandrabose and choreographed by Prem Rakshith.

Naatu Naatu was nominated alongside songs like Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Commenting on the success of RRR, Jr NTR said on the red carpet, “Working with Rajamouli, we knew we were up for something good, we definitely thought we had a winner, but this is definitely more than a winner.” His co-star Ram Charan Teja said the Golden Globes nominations for RRR feel surreal.

Elaborating on Naatu Naatu and the preparations behind it, Ram Charan stated, “It was a beautiful torture, and look where it got us. We are standing here, on the red carpet.” Talking about RRR being in the Oscars 2023 race, Rajamouli said that it humbles him to get love from so many people “who think great things about me and my film.”

Besides the Best Original Song, RRR has also been nominated alongside French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close, Korean romantic mystery Decision To Leave, Argentina’s historical Argentina, 1985, and German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front in the Best Foreign Film category.

The Golden Globes win comes after SS Rajamouli won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). RRR was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and is available on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Zee5.

Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in significant roles. Made on a budget of Rs 550 crore, the film went onto collect Rs 772.1 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 1,140 crore at the worldwide box office.

Also read: ‘Set out to make a film for the audience’: SS Rajamouli on massive critical acclaim for RRR

Also read: 'Please let me touch it': Shah Rukh Khan roots for 'RRR' at Oscars, makes a sweet request to Ram Charan