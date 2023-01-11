Golden Globes 2023: ‘We are in process of doing it’, says SS Rajamouli on RRR sequel 

As the period fantasy drama RRR continues to receive accolades globally, director SS Rajamouli has confirmed that a sequel to the much-loved film is in the works. Speaking on the red carpet of the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Rajamouli said they are in the process of writing the script for the sequel.

The filmmaker, also known for the Baahubali franchise and Makkhi, stated that after the film started being appreciated by Western audiences, his writing team comprising his father and scriptwriter V Vijayendra Prasad and his cousin discussed the plans for a sequel and immediately started writing when a compelling idea came up.

Rajamouli says, “When the film released and got a great reception, we toyed with the idea of a sequel. We had a few good ideas, but not a compelling one. Then, after it started finding its reception in the West, a few weeks back when we were discussing it again with my father and my cousin (who are a part of the writing team), a fantastic idea came up and we immediately started writing. But until the script is done, we can’t take it forward, but we are in the process of doing that.”

RRR’s Naatu Naatu has bagged the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and the film is also in contention in the Best Foreign Film category. RRR has received huge praise from cinephiles in several countries including the US and Japan.

RRR, also known as Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, is set in the 1920s and focuses on the fictitious friendship between two freedom fighters– Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju– and their respective contributions to the Independence movement. The film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan Teja, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

This was SS Rajamouli’s first project after the 2017 Prabhas-starrer blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Also read: Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins best original song for Naatu Naatu

Also read: Oscars 2023: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara makes it to the contention list after SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Also read: RRR: HCA Awards, Golden Globes, Critics Choice