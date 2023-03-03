‘Gulmohar’ Twitter review: Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee shine as mother-son duo, say movie lovers

Soon after the family drama Gulmohar was released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3, moviegoers on Twitter were all in praise for Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore’s stellar performances as a mother-son duo. Film critic Joginder Tuteja said Sharmila Tagore has an endearing presence whereas Manoj Bajpayee is rock solid. Tuteja also gave props to Amol Palekar for his performance as the everyday relative.

Tuteja tweeted, “Great to see actors across generations come together. Sharmila Tagore is so adorable; she melts your heart with her endearing presence. Manoj Bajpayee is rock solid and doesn’t strike a single false note. Suraj Sharma is a revelation in a well-defined role. Simran is so natural.”

Great to see actors across generations come together. #SharmilaTagore is so adorable; she melts your heart with her endearing presence. @BajpayeeManoj is rock solid and doesn’t strike a single false note. #SurajSharma is a revelation in a well defined role. @simran is so natural — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) March 3, 2023

Another film critic Vishwajit Patil said that while Tagore put up a brilliant act, Bajpayee and Simran Bagga stood out for their powerful performances. He wrote, “Gulmohar Review: Fantastic film.. Complete family drama with emotions. Sharmila Tagore's brilliant act, Manoj Bajpayee's outstanding performance, and Simran Bagga's power-packed performance. Very good direction…Rating: 4 stars.”

Anmol Jamwal, who runs the YouTube channel Tried and Refused Productions, said that the mother-son bonding between Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore is the one for the ages. He wrote, “Gulmohar has left me an emotional wreck! Of so much that is unsaid in families, the unresolved gets unearthed as the capital in which they dwell loses its soul. The mother-son duo of Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore is one for the ages. Simply beautiful.”

#GulmoharOnHotstar has left me an emotional wreck!



Of so much that is unsaid in families, the unresolved gets unearthed as the capital in which they dwell loses its soul.



The mother-son duo of #ManojBajpayee & #SharmilaTagore is one for the ages



Simply Beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YE7x7oZtUO — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) March 3, 2023

Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Such a heart touching presentation! Wonderful job by the entire team and actors.”

Another user wrote, “Gulmohar. I’ll recommend this movie to watch with your family what a movie simply superb…. Performance of every actor is sensational. (sic) ”

Meanwhile, RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli has sent out a video message to the team of the film days ahead of Oscars 2023 ceremony. Rajamouli said in this video message that the trailer looks intriguing and that he is happy see Sharmila Tagore's comeback after many years.

The ace director said, "Gulmohar trailer looks very intriguing. Manoj Bajpayee looks promising as usual. I am happy to see Sharmila Tagore ji's comeback after many years. Can't wait to watch this!"

Gulmohar story, cast

The film focuses on the final four days of the Batra family living in their 31-year-old family home as they move to a new city. The impact that shifting one’s abode can have on their lives and the bonds people can have with their loved ones forms the crux of the story. Directed by Rahul Chittella, the film features Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Bagga, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Varun Narayan and Nargis Nandal in significant roles.

Also read: Deepika Padukone among Oscars 2023 presenters; joins Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson

Also WATCH | Naatu Naatu fever grips fans in Los Angeles