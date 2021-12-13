Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 2021; India bags title after 21 long years

Twenty one-year-old Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who participated in the 70th Miss Universe 2021, has won the title. Sandhu became Miss Universe 21 years after Bollywood actor Lara Dutta won the title back in 2000. The previous Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned her successor at Red Sea resort in Israel’s Eilat. First and the second runners-up were Paraguay and South Africa respectively.

Meanwhile, Sandhu took to her Instagram handle to thank her family, panelists and designers for supporting her in this journey. “It’s been 74 years since the day I was chosen to represent India at Miss Universe 2021. It’s been a ride full of love, fun and immense hardwork. As I set to walk out on that stage today as ‘India’, I carry with me your prayers and love. Thank you to my family for standing by me, today and always. Thank you to all my panelists and designers who have put together so beautifully this woman who now stands in front of you. Thank you everyone. It would not have been possible without you. India, this one’s for you. Yours truly Harnaaz,” she wrote.

The pageant included traditional displays of national costumes, swimwear and a series of interview questions to test the contestants’ public speaking skills. The contest was hosted by US TV personality Steve Harvey. The pageant was held in the middle of the night, wrapping up at 5 am local time to accommodate the primetime schedule in the US. The pageant was likely watched by an estimated 600 million viewers via FOX network in 172 countries, as per an Associated Press report.

