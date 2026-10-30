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Harry Potter returns to screens this Christmas: HBO unveils first look at new series

Harry Potter returns to screens this Christmas: HBO unveils first look at new series

The official Instagram post announced the Christmas Day premiere and used the hashtag #HarryPotterHBO to promote the upcoming adaptation

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 12:25 AM IST
Harry Potter returns to screens this Christmas: HBO unveils first look at new seriesHarry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

The magical world of Harry Potter is preparing to return to screens, with HBO announcing that its original series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, will premiere on December 25 on HBO Max. The announcement was shared through the official Harry Potter Instagram account, alongside a first-look poster that has sparked excitement among fans of the globally popular franchise.

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The poster features a close-up of the young wizard, with his iconic round glasses reflecting what appears to be Hogwarts, the legendary school of witchcraft and wizardry. The image carries the tagline, “The Boy Who Lived,” highlighting the central character whose journey has captivated readers and viewers across generations.

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The official Instagram post announced the Christmas Day premiere and used the hashtag #HarryPotterHBO to promote the upcoming adaptation. The visual has drawn attention for its focus on Harry’s glasses, offering fans a glimpse of the magical world that forms the backdrop of his story.

Cast of Harry Potter series

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The upcoming HBO series features a new cast, with Dominic McLaughlin playing Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton portraying Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout taking on the role of Ron Weasley. The three young actors will lead the adaptation as the iconic trio begins its journey through the wizarding world.

The adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts; Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall; Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape; and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Their characters play important roles in Harry’s early years at Hogwarts and his discovery of the magical community.

The series brings together a fresh ensemble to revisit the story that introduced audiences to Harry, a young boy who discovers that he is a wizard and receives an invitation to study at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

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ALSO READ: Only 5,000 boxes: Realme's Harry Potter phone comes with a Hogwarts surprise

A new chapter for the wizarding world

The television adaptation offers an opportunity to explore the original story in greater detail through an episodic format. The series is expected to revisit familiar characters, magical settings and key moments from the books, introducing the franchise to a new generation while appealing to longtime fans.

The December 25 premiere date places the series among the major holiday releases anticipated by viewers. Following the first-look reveal, fans will be looking forward to additional promotional material, including trailers and further details about the adaptation.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 12:25 AM IST
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