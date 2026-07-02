Has Hera Pheri 3 been shelved? Priyadarshan's big statement leaves fans heartbroken

The future of Hera Pheri 3, one of Bollywood's most-awaited comedy sequels, has become increasingly uncertain after filmmaker Priyadarshan confirmed that he is no longer associated with the project.

The director, who was expected to helm the third instalment of the iconic franchise, cited ongoing legal disputes and personal conflicts as the primary reasons behind his exit.

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Priyadarshan's confirmation came days after producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala stated in an interview that the veteran filmmaker was no longer a part of the film. The director later acknowledged that the producer's statement was accurate while expressing serious doubts about the project's future.

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"What Feroze has said is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at present,” said Priyadarshan to Hindustan Times.

He went on to make an even more startling revelation about the film's prospects, saying, "To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant."

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The filmmaker's comments have dealt a major blow to fans who have eagerly awaited the reunion of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in their iconic roles as Raju, Shyam and Baburao.

Hera Pheri 3 has been entangled in multiple legal disputes over the ownership of the film and its music rights, according to reports. Earlier this year, Priyadarshan acknowledged that different parties were claiming ownership of the franchise, making it difficult for production to move forward. He had also indicated that the film would not go on floors this year until those issues were resolved.

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Despite Priyadarshan's pessimistic outlook, producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala has maintained that the project is progressing. In a recent interview, he confirmed that the director was no longer attached to the film but insisted that "things are on track and moving in the right direction."

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The franchise has already faced several hurdles over the past year, including Paresh Rawal's temporary exit from the project before he reportedly resolved his differences with the makers. With Priyadarshan now stepping away and legal battles still unresolved, the fate of Hera Pheri 3 remains uncertain.

