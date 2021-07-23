'Have survived challenges in past': Shilpa Shetty's first post after Raj Kundra's arrest

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, whose husband Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with a case involving pornography filming, has shared a cryptic note about surviving hardships on her Instagram handle.

Four days after the Indian-British businessman's arrest, Shetty shared an image of a book having a chapter titled "Looking around" starting with a quotation by James Thurber. "Do not look back in anger, or forward in fear, but around in awareness," the first part of this note read. "We look back in anger at people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one," the note further stated.

The note further read the place one needs to be is the present moment and not worry about what happened and what is about to transpire but fully aware of what is. "I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," the ending part of the note read.

Since the news of Kundra's arrest came out, the Dhadkan actor has been out of public eye. Not only this, she also skipped the shooting of the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 and reportedly no one filled in for her. A case was filed against Kundra under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act on February 4, 2021. The businessman is in police custody till July 23.

