'He wasn't able to pay the EMI': Juhi Chawla recalls Shah Rukh Khan's biggest financial setback before stardom

A years-old memory shared by Juhi Chawla about Shah Rukh Khan's early struggles has resurfaced online, offering a striking reminder of how far the actor has come. The throwback is drawing fresh attention after Shah Rukh announced the opening of the Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles on July 2—a milestone that stands in sharp contrast to a time when he was juggling multiple film shoots and even lost his only car after failing to pay its EMI.

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Located in Pomona, California, the Knight Riders Cricket Ground will serve as the home venue of the Los Angeles Knight Riders and is aimed at promoting cricket and community activities in the United States.

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Long before he was expanding his cricket franchise overseas, Shah Rukh was trying to make a name for himself in Mumbai while working round the clock.

No home in Mumbai

In a video that has gone viral on X, Juhi Chawla recalled Shah Rukh's early days in the Hindi film industry, when the two were working together and the actor was still finding his footing in Mumbai.

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She said, "I remember Shah Rukh during those days. He had no home in Mumbai so he'd come from Delhi. Of course, there was nobody to cook for him and I'm not sure where he was staying. Unit ka khaana khaate the, unit ki plate se. Unit ki chai peete the aur unit ke saath bilkul ghul mil ke hassi mazaak, baatein karna (He would have the food cooked and drink tea made for the unit. He would be close to them, joking and talking to them)."

Despite the challenges, Shah Rukh remained focused on work, spending time with the crew, eating with the unit and moving between multiple film sets without complaint.

The day Shah Rukh lost his only car

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Juhi also recalled that Shah Rukh owned just one vehicle at the time—a black Gypsy. He was simultaneously shooting for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dil Aashna Hai, and another film with Divya Bharti.

She continued, "He had one car. It was a Gypsy. I remember it was a black Gypsy. He used to do two-three shifts. Humare saath 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' kar rahe the and I think "Dil Aashna Hai' kar rahe the (We were working together for 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' and 'Dil Aashna Hai) and then he was doing another film with Divya (Bharti). He used to be working round the clock and he was really driven. For some reason, he had not been able to pay for his car ya EMI nahi di thi. Kuch ho gaya tha (He wasn't able to pay the EMI for the car. Something happened) and his car got taken away and he had nothing."

The incident left Shah Rukh visibly upset, Juhi said, recalling how he arrived on set feeling dejected.

"That day he came very dejected to the sets. I don't know, I must've said, 'Arre koi baat nahi, you'll have many more cars. They'll just come, you just see. Don't worry. It's nothing. He still remembers it. Now look at him. Look at where he's gone," Juhi Chawla said.

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Shah Rukh later confirmed the story

Years later, Shah Rukh himself spoke about the incident in 2015, revealing that Juhi had lent him her car after the bank repossessed his Jeep over missed payments.

He had said, "My first Jeep (my second four-wheeler in life, after a van) that I had bought during the shoot of "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' was acquired by the bank for non-payment. Juhi (Chawla) then lent me her car for the remaining shoot. Years later, when I was at a hill station for the shoot of 'Trimurti, I was being driven around in a car and suddenly I realised that the car looked familiar. Apparently, they had sold the cars in lots and the one in which I was, was my car (which was taken away from me!). I used to ride in the car with Jackie (Shroff)."

The resurfaced anecdote has struck a chord with fans, especially as Shah Rukh continues to expand his presence beyond films. From struggling to hold on to his only vehicle to inaugurating a cricket ground in Los Angeles, the contrast has made Juhi Chawla's words all the more memorable.