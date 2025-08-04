Himesh Reshammiya's latest film 'Badass Ravi Kumar' to get a sequel? Here's what director Keith Gomes has to say

Director Keith Gomes has confirmed a sequel to the popular film 'Badass Ravi Kumar,' declaring it will be "bigger and badder." The original movie, which was the spiritual sequel to 'The Xpose' (2014), enjoyed acclaim for its unique comedic approach.

"It’s going to be bigger and badder. That’s how Himesh is putting it," Gomes revealed about the upcoming film in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Gomes has indicated that script finalisation is currently in progress with Himesh Reshammiya, the film's producer.

"That’s all for Himesh to put it all together. I think they are finalizing the script right now," Gomes added. This sequel aims to build on the success of the previous installment, which acquired cult status for its distinctive humour and memorable dialogues.

Aside from 'Badass Ravi Kumar,' Gomes is also working on two other major commercial projects. He mentioned discussions with a star, hinting at potential announcements in the near future. However, specific details about these projects remain under wraps.

The director is also aware of the robust demand for 'Badass Ravi Kumar' on OTT platforms. "I know for a fact that every OTT wants to pick up this film because the whole country wants to watch this film," Gomes shared. Despite this demand, the film has not yet been released on streaming services, although it's been months since its theatrical debut.

Gomes expressed trust in Reshammiya’s business decisions regarding the film’s release and rights, citing ongoing negotiations about intellectual property. "That’s a question only Himesh can answer. He is the producer; it’s his baby," Gomes stated, emphasizing his supportive role.

The film's unique appeal and its dialogue, penned by Bunty Rathore, have contributed to its cult following. Gomes believes that the potential release on OTT would reach a wider audience, meeting the considerable public interest.

Fans eagerly await further details concerning the sequel and its eventual availability on streaming platforms, reflecting the film's continued popularity and cultural impact.

Gomes's confidence in both projects showcases an exciting period for his career, with audiences looking forward to further announcements.