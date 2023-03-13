'History created': Piyush Goyal, Arvind Kejriwal, Rana Daggubati celebrate 'The Elephant Whisperers' win at Oscars 2023

Oscars 2023: As India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' brought home the award for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards, the country went into a celebratory mode and took to social media to congratulate the team for the historic win.

The Netflix documentary raced past ‘Haulout’, ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect’, ‘Stranger at the Gate’, and ‘How Do You Measure a Year’ and emerged victorious at the Oscars 2023.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal congratulated the The Elephant Whisperers for the big win at the Oscars 2023.

"Loud and clear! Congratulations to #TheElephantWhisperers for the win at the #Oscars," he tweeted.

Congratulations to #TheElephantWhisperers for the win at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EnOaTTtGfi — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 13, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the team has made every Indian proud through its achievement.

"Huge congratulations to the entire team behind “The Elephant Whisperers” for winning the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category. You have made every Indian proud," he wrote.

Huge congratulations to the entire team behind “The Elephant Whisperers” for winning the Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category. You have made every Indian proud. https://t.co/wRlFd26aic — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 13, 2023

'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati also took to Twitter to cheer for the team of the film.

"A heartwarming story of love and co-existence in harmony with nature; it's a beautiful story of Bomman, Belli & baby elephant Raghu set in Tamil Nadu. Thrilled that Elephant Whisperers has bagged the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards ! Congrats!," tweeted Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Thrilled that Elephant Whisperers has bagged the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards ! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/YQCEDjMb7z — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) March 13, 2023

TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu stated, "Hearty Congratulations to Kartiki Gonsalves & Team for creating history by winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film for #TheElephantWhisperers. You have made us all proud today!"

Hearty Congratulations to Kartiki Gonsalves & Team for creating history by winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film for #TheElephantWhisperers. You have made us all proud today! pic.twitter.com/3NqQdo4rdl — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 13, 2023

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "A heartwarming story of India’s efforts in Elephant conservation from the Madumalai Forest Reserve has brought accolades to the country and made every Indian proud. Congratulations @guneetm for winning the #Oscars for the Best Documentary, short film. Truly, well deserved."

Truly, well deserved. pic.twitter.com/pRjD05P62M — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 13, 2023

"Big Congratulations to Kartiki Gonsalves & @guneetm The Elephant Whisperers on winning @TheAcademy Award for Best Documentary Short and also @mmkeeravaani with Chandrabose for Best Original Song creating Oscar history this year. #Oscar," Indian film director Madhur Bhandarkar said.

Kartiki Gonsalves & @guneetm The Elephant Whisperers on winning @TheAcademy Award for Best Documentary Short and also @mmkeeravaani with Chandrabose for Best Original Song creating Oscar history this year. 🇮🇳🙏 #Oscar — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 13, 2023

