Hollywood's Britney Spears arrested in California on DUI charge

Pop star Britney Spears was arrested on Wednesday night in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), as per reported by The variety.

Law enforcement officials said Spears was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol at approximately 9:30 p.m. local time.

She was transported to a local facility and booked in the early hours of Thursday morning, around 3 a.m.

Arrest records indicate that she was later released. Authorities have confirmed that Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

No additional details regarding the incident have been publicly released at this time. Officials have not disclosed further information about the circumstances leading to the arrest, and representatives for the singer have not issued a detailed statement.

Spears, 44, is one of the most commercially successful pop artists in modern music history.

She rose to international fame in the late 1990s with her debut album …Baby One More Time, which became a global phenomenon and established her as a leading figure in pop music.

The album’s title track topped charts worldwide and remains one of her signature songs.

Over the course of her career, Spears has released multiple successful albums and singles, including hits such as Oops!... I Did It Again, Toxic, Stronger, Gimme More, and Womanizer. She has sold millions of records globally and earned numerous awards, including Grammy recognition, along with several other international honours.