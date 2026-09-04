Hombale Films takes 'Hanuman Ansh' global: Check worldwide release date after ₹61 crore success

Hombale Films has announced that Hanuman Ansh will reach international audiences through Hombale Overseas. The production house shared the announcement on Instagram, expressing pride in taking the film's story of faith and spirituality to audiences across the world.

READ THIS: From ₹10 lakh on day 1 to ₹45.63 crore lifetime: The miracle of 'Hanuman Ansh' at box office

Hombale Films' Instagram announcement

The post carried the message, “A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond…”, followed by the announcement that Hanuman Ansh will arrive worldwide on September 11.

From a slow start to a ₹61 crore success

The film's box-office journey has been particularly notable. Hanuman Ansh opened in India with a modest ₹10 lakh on its first day. However, positive word of mouth gradually helped the film gain momentum.

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According to the latest figures by Sacnilk, the film's India net collection reached ₹61 crore after its fourth week.

The film's performance has turned it into one of the year's unexpected theatrical success stories, showing how a strong audience connection can help a relatively low-profile release sustain its run.

ALSO READ: Is Hanuman Ansh really a 2,000% profit story? The important difference between collections and producer profit

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life of Neeb Karoli Baba, a spiritual figure widely revered by his followers. The film features Shobinaw Satyaa in the role of Neeb Karoli Baba, with Chandan Anand also part of the cast.

With its India run already proving successful, the September 11 international release will now put Hanuman Ansh before audiences overseas. The global rollout also marks another step in Hombale Films' expanding presence in Indian cinema and international distribution.