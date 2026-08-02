'Hope better sense prevails': Kangana Ranaut hits back at Hrithik Roshan over his reaction to viral 'We Need to Apologise' trend

Responding to an Instagram post shared by Freddy Birdy that read, "The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan (sic)," the actor wrote, "My friend, siding with ‘A’ just because you don’t like ‘B’ anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I’ll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore, right?"

Soon after, Kangana shared a news report about Hrithik's reaction on her Instagram Stories and said he should have condemned those who were allegedly harassing her in his name instead of making such remarks.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: India’s worst roads tested these SUVs — here are the ones that survived the toughest drives

She also mentioned Hrithik's relationship with actor Saba Azad and wished the couple well.

"Dear Hrithik I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad and you both look great together, you are in a committed relationship and it doesn’t suit you to tease a woman like this, instead you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name, stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner, hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments," she wrote.

The latest online exchange comes after Kangana's remarks on student protests sparked a social media spat with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das.

Advertisement

Responding to Kangana, Das joked that his friends believed she may have singled him out because he resembled a younger Hrithik Roshan.

"My friends told me, ‘You look like a young Hrithik Roshan. Maybe that’s why Kangana is attacking you,’" he said.

What happened between Hrithik and Kangana?

The public dispute between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut began in 2016 after Kangana referred to a "silly ex" during an interview, a remark widely linked to Hrithik.

He denied they had ever been in a relationship and later sent Kangana a legal notice seeking an apology.

Kangana refused to apologise and sent a counter-notice, maintaining that the two had been in a relationship. The dispute soon escalated into a legal battle, with both sides making conflicting claims over alleged email exchanges. Hrithik said the emails were sent to or from a fake account impersonating him and filed a complaint with the cybercrime authorities. Kangana, on the other hand, maintained that the email account had been provided by Hrithik himself.

The controversy remained in the public eye for years through legal notices, police investigations and public statements from both actors, becoming one of Bollywood's most talked-about celebrity disputes. The latest exchange has once again brought that years-old feud back into focus.