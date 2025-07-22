Housefull 5 OTT release: Where, when to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer comic caper after release? Details here

Akshay Kumar's latest comedy film, Housefull 5, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, featuring two unique versions known as 5A and 5B. Released on digital platforms on 18 July, these versions offer distinct climaxes, each presenting a different killer, enriching the viewing experience with suspenseful and varied conclusions. Both versions are offered in Ultra High Definition at a rental price of ₹349 each, leading to a combined viewing cost of ₹698 for both endings.

Housefull 5 follows a plot where "when three young impostors masquerade as the long-lost heir to a billionaire's empire, they unwittingly tumble into a deadly game of cat and mouse as they become the prime targets in a string of grisly murders." This approach, showcasing different storylines, serves to engage audiences, encouraging repeated viewership to experience both narratives.

The film's ensemble cast includes well-known Bollywood actors such as Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Sanjay Dutt, along with Akshay Kumar. Notably, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, and Nargis Fakhri also star in this multi-starrer, contributing significant performances that enhance its appeal.

Released theatrically on 6 June, Housefull 5 has made a significant impact at the box office, registering as the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it garnered ₹289 crore worldwide, underlining its success as part of the established Housefull franchise.

With a production budget of ₹250 crore, Housefull 5 stands as the most expensive Indian comedy to date. The film's commercial success has further solidified Akshay Kumar's position as a prominent figure in the industry, showcasing his continued box office draw.

The dual-version release on Amazon Prime Video exemplifies the evolving landscape of digital film distribution in India, reflecting a growing trend of offering varied content to meet diverse viewer preferences.

Housefull 5 has effectively attracted audiences with its distinctive narrative structure and star-studded cast, reinforcing its standing as one of the major films in the Bollywood scene this year. The film's significant box office performance highlights its widespread popularity among both domestic and international audiences.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the Housefull series began its cinematic journey 15 years ago in 2010, and Housefull 5 continues to build upon the franchise's legacy in Indian cinema.