How a single letter from Shah Rukh Khan unlocked Shreyas Talpade's dream home

Actor Shreyas Talpade has revealed how a letter from Shah Rukh Khan helped him secure a home loan and buy his first house after a bank initially considered him ineligible.

Shreyas shared the story during a candid conversation with filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who recently visited his home with her longtime cook, Dilip. He said he was finally able to afford his first house after signing Farah's 2007 film Om Shanti Om, nearly 12 years after beginning his acting career.

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"Do you know because of whom our first house in life was built? It was because of Om Shanti Om," Shreyas said.

A surprised Farah replied, "Oh! I have come to that house. It was very cute."

A letter from Shah Rukh changed everything

Shreyas said he was not eligible for a home loan when he approached the bank.

"At that time I wasn't eligible for a loan. The banker asked me which other films I was doing, and I told her Om Shanti Om. She asked, 'Who is in it?' I said, 'Shah Rukh Khan.' Then she asked who the director was, and I said, 'Farah Khan.' She asked if I could get a letter from them."

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He said he immediately contacted Farah.

"I called Farah, and within two days, she got Shah Rukh Khan to write a letter to the bank. That very evening, my loan was sanctioned, and we could finally afford the house."

Farah said she had completely forgotten about the incident.

"I don't remember this at all. But I am so happy. We probably didn't pay you that much for Om Shanti Om," she joked.

Farah was hesitant to cast Shreyas

Farah also recalled first noticing Shreyas at Power House Gym, where they both worked out. At the time, he had earned widespread praise for his performance in Iqbal.

"I spotted him at Power House Gym and cast him in the movie. We both used to work out there every day. Even Kangana Ranaut used to come there. At that time, Shreyas had just delivered the hit Iqbal," she said.

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She admitted that she was initially reluctant to offer him a supporting role.

"I was actually scared to offer him the role because Iqbal had just become a hit, and he was the lead actor in it. Asking him to play a supporting role felt a little awkward. Nevertheless, his role in Om Shanti Om was pivotal."

Farah also remembered how Shreyas and Shah Rukh frequently improvised their scenes.

"He and Shah Rukh would improvise so much. Their first scene was 'Tu hero banega.' By the evening, they had improvised so much that I finally walked up to them and said, 'Can you both please stick to the dialogues that have been written?'"

Shah Rukh also waived ₹42 lakh for a Marathi film

Farah also recalled another example of Shah Rukh's generosity, this time involving the Marathi film Deool Band.

According to her, the film's producers could only afford to pay ₹12 lakh against a bill of ₹42 lakh.

"Shah Rukh simply said, 'Just leave it. Don't take money from them,'" she revealed.

Farah added that Shah Rukh regularly looked after the people he worked with. For the premiere of Happy New Year in Dubai, he reportedly took more than 50 team members, including assistant directors, music directors and the cinematographer.

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"Shah Rukh is just like that," Farah said, praising the superstar's generosity towards those around him.