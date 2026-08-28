Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan makes music debut with ‘This Heavenly Place’ out now, family cheers

Family showers love and pride

The song quickly drew an outpouring of support from the Roshan–Khan clan. Hrithik shared the link on his Instagram story, writing: “You are born with an innate wisdom, Ray. I trust it so much. It makes me fearless.”

Sussanne Khan commented under the music video: “Sooooooo overwhelmed love u beyonddddddd anytime,” alongside red hearts and teary-eyed emojis.

Hrithik’s partner, singer-actor Saba Azad, reposted the song and wrote: “So so beautiful Ray so proud of you.” Sussanne’s partner, Arsalan Goni, added: “Amazing ray …… have been listening to this song the whole day.”

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan blessed his grandson with: “Ray so proud of you, keep soaring.” Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina Roshan, congratulated him, saying: “Congratulations Ray, on your song launch! So proud of you and all the hard work behind this beautiful achievement. Wishing you endless success, love, and many more milestones ahead. Keep shining and let your music touch hearts! Love you and your song is just beyond fabulous, your voice speaks volumes.”

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A musical legacy continues

Music runs deep in the Roshan family, with composer Rajesh Roshan known for several hit scores. Hrehaan’s debut marks the next generation stepping into the spotlight as a singer-songwriter and guitarist. Bollywood Hungama reports note he has also earned a scholarship to Berklee, underscoring his formal training and ambition.

Co-parenting, cordial ties

Hrithik and Sussanne, who married in 2000 and divorced in 2014, share two sons—Hrehaan (20) and Hridhaan (18). Despite their separation, the pair have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship, often publicly supporting their children’s milestones.

While past reports claimed a Rs 380–400 crore alimony, Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan has denied this, stating, "One thing I want to say on record is that there was never Rs 400 crore alimony… My dearest sister did not take anything.”

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