'I didn’t know when I would get my next seizure…': Why Shefali Jariwala stayed low profile

Her bold screen presence earned her the tag of a rising star, with her name listed alongside early-2000s breakout talents like Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 28, 2025 10:51 PM IST
'I didn’t know when I would get my next seizure…': Why Shefali Jariwala stayed low profileIn a 2020 interview, Jariwala revealed the private health struggle that shaped her career decisions.

Shefali Jariwala, best known for her breakout performance in the 2000s hit “Kaanta Laga,” died on Friday at the age of 42 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai.

The actor and reality TV personality was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. While the official cause of death has not been confirmed, reports suggest cardiac arrest.

Jariwala became a national sensation at just 19, thanks to her appearance in DJ Doll’s chartbuster “Kaanta Laga.” Her bold screen presence earned her the tag of a rising star, with her name listed alongside early-2000s breakout talents like Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor. But unlike her peers, Shefali chose a low-profile path, appearing in only one Bollywood film—Mujhse Shaadi Karogi—and a few reality shows including Nach Baliye and Boogie Woogie.

In a 2020 interview, Jariwala revealed the private health struggle that shaped her career decisions. She was diagnosed with epilepsy at 15 and lived with the condition for 15 years. “I didn’t know when I would get my next seizure… I’ve had seizures in classrooms, backstage, while on roads,” she said, adding that the unpredictability deeply affected her confidence and limited her work.

Jariwala also survived an abusive marriage with musician Harmeet Singh before marrying actor Parag Tyagi in 2014. Tyagi has yet to issue a public statement.

Her last social media post, in which she remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla, has now taken on a haunting resonance among fans.

Published on: Jun 28, 2025 10:51 PM IST
