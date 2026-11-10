Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
entertainment
'I feel immense pride': Assam artisan on crafting armour for Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'

'I feel immense pride': Assam artisan on crafting armour for Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'

The production's identity remained confidential throughout the assignment. The artisans were told only that their creations were intended for a film shoot

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 3:39 PM IST
'I feel immense pride': Assam artisan on crafting armour for Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'Creating armour that looked authentic on screen while allowing actors to move comfortably proved challenging

Traditional craftsmanship from Assam has found a place in Bollywood, with 15 artisans from Barpeta district creating specialised cane-and-rubber armour for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana. Led by master craftsman Jaynal Abdin, the team spent around three and a half years producing 30 to 35 pieces for the mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari, as reported by ANI.

Advertisement

The artisans, based in Jania Banglipara village, worked on the project without knowing the film's identity until its release. Their contribution has brought recognition to the village's traditional skills and highlighted the role of local craftspeople in large-scale film productions.

READ THIS: Ramayana has collected ₹664 crore worldwide. Here is how far it is from its reported budget

How the project reached Assam's artisans

According to Abdin, the assignment reached him through Abdul Malek, associated with the local organisation Gram Unnayan. The team initially received drawings and designs of the proposed armour, following which Abdin discussed the project with fellow artisans.

Representatives associated with the production later visited the village to oversee measurements and corrections. A team member named Sagar also stayed with the artisans to coordinate fitting and design requirements.

Advertisement

Recalling the project's beginning, Abdin told ANI, "It did not come to me directly. It first came to Abdul Malek ji of Gram Unnayan here in Jania. He called me over and said a project had come in and asked me to take a look."

Why cane and rubber were used

Creating armour that looked authentic on screen while allowing actors to move comfortably proved challenging. Initial prototypes made entirely from cane were too rigid and restricted movement, particularly around the neck and shoulders.

The artisans experimented with rubber supplied by the production team, but weaving the material alone did not deliver the desired results. After consulting costume designer Ajay, Abdin proposed combining cane and rubber to balance structure, appearance and flexibility.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: 'Ramayana' breaks BookMyShow record; sells 1.40 lakh tickets in an hour, beats Dhurandhar 2

"They sent us black and green rubber, but weaving with rubber alone was not working. When I spoke to costume designer Ajay, I suggested using half cane and half rubber," Abdin said.

The production team approved a sample of the hybrid design, which became the basis for the remaining pieces.

Tight deadlines and years of work

The work continued intermittently over three to three-and-a-half years. At times, the artisans received no updates for several months, only to receive urgent requests when filming schedules resumed.

Completed armour jackets were transported from Barpeta to Guwahati Airport for onward delivery to Mumbai. The team eventually produced around 30 to 35 pieces.

"The work was not continuous; sometimes there would be no news for three to six months, and then suddenly a call would come asking for eight or ten pieces on very short notice before shooting resumed," Abdin said.

ALSO READ: PVR INOX shares rally 55% in six months; Ramayana collections, strong film pipeline: What's next?

Artisans discover Ramayana connection

The production's identity remained confidential throughout the assignment. The artisans were told only that their creations were intended for a film shoot.

Advertisement

They learnt about their association with Ramayana after the film reached theatres on November 5. Abdin said he had not watched the film yet but planned to see the finished result.

Expressing his happiness, he said, "I feel immense pride for my team, for myself, for my village Jania Banglipara, and for the entire Barpeta district."

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more