'I feel immense pride': Assam artisan on crafting armour for Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'

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How the project reached Assam's artisans

According to Abdin, the assignment reached him through Abdul Malek, associated with the local organisation Gram Unnayan. The team initially received drawings and designs of the proposed armour, following which Abdin discussed the project with fellow artisans.

Representatives associated with the production later visited the village to oversee measurements and corrections. A team member named Sagar also stayed with the artisans to coordinate fitting and design requirements.

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Recalling the project's beginning, Abdin told ANI, "It did not come to me directly. It first came to Abdul Malek ji of Gram Unnayan here in Jania. He called me over and said a project had come in and asked me to take a look."

Why cane and rubber were used

Creating armour that looked authentic on screen while allowing actors to move comfortably proved challenging. Initial prototypes made entirely from cane were too rigid and restricted movement, particularly around the neck and shoulders.

The artisans experimented with rubber supplied by the production team, but weaving the material alone did not deliver the desired results. After consulting costume designer Ajay, Abdin proposed combining cane and rubber to balance structure, appearance and flexibility.

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"They sent us black and green rubber, but weaving with rubber alone was not working. When I spoke to costume designer Ajay, I suggested using half cane and half rubber," Abdin said.

The production team approved a sample of the hybrid design, which became the basis for the remaining pieces.

Tight deadlines and years of work

The work continued intermittently over three to three-and-a-half years. At times, the artisans received no updates for several months, only to receive urgent requests when filming schedules resumed.

Completed armour jackets were transported from Barpeta to Guwahati Airport for onward delivery to Mumbai. The team eventually produced around 30 to 35 pieces.

"The work was not continuous; sometimes there would be no news for three to six months, and then suddenly a call would come asking for eight or ten pieces on very short notice before shooting resumed," Abdin said.

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Artisans discover Ramayana connection

The production's identity remained confidential throughout the assignment. The artisans were told only that their creations were intended for a film shoot.

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They learnt about their association with Ramayana after the film reached theatres on November 5. Abdin said he had not watched the film yet but planned to see the finished result.

Expressing his happiness, he said, "I feel immense pride for my team, for myself, for my village Jania Banglipara, and for the entire Barpeta district."