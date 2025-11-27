'If we do make a biopic on him in future...': Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar claims that the film is Major Mohit Sharma's biopic 

Aditya Dhar, whose upcoming film Dhurandhar is the talk of the town, recently took to social media to address speculations that the film is based on late Major Mohit Sharma's undercover mission to infiltrate the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen in the early 2000s. The film has been promoted as being “inspired by actual events,” which immediately led to heavy online speculation about whether the story mirrors real-life intelligence missions, as reported by Sacnilk.

On Wednesday, Dhar addressed these assumptions after Major Sharma’s brother, Madhur Sharma, tagged him on social media asking if the film was based on the officer’s life.

“Hi, sir – our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of braveheart Major Mohit Sharma AC(P) SM. This is an official clarification. I assure you, if we do make a biopic on Mohit sir in the future, we will do it with full consent and in complete consultation with the family, and in a way that truly honours his sacrifice for the nation and the legacy it has left for all of us. Jai Hind (sic),” Dhar said in his response to Major Sharma's brother.

The four-minute-long trailer of the film, released on November 18, offers a look at the world Aditya Dhar has created—opening with glimpses of key players on both sides of the border before building into a chaotic, violent setup. One of the standout moments comes from R. Madhavan, who plays an Indian intelligence officer.

In a crucial scene, his character sets the tone of the mission with the line, “We must infiltrate the very core of terrorism in Pakistan.” The trailer then shifts gears to highlight Ranveer Singh’s intense, aggressive avatar, supported by a pulsating background score. Quick cuts show Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and others in layered, menacing roles, hinting at a story driven by betrayal, high-risk operations and brutal conflict.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film is planned as a two-part release, with Part One hitting theatres on December 5, 2025.